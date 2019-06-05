NYX Professional Makeup

Makeup Setting Spray - Dewy Finish

Looking for bright and glowing skin? The secret to flawless, dewy skin is all about your makeup setting spray! For that fresh make up look that lasts, NYX Professional Makeup's Dewy Finish Makeup Setting Spray is lightweight and comfortable while working hard to make sure your makeup stays put. When you take the time for your makeup to be just right, it's nice to keep it looking that way. Setting makeup for natural looks is easier than ever with this dewy finish formula. The setting spray allows you to easily achieve a truly luminous complexion that lasts. Keep makeup looking fresh as a daisy with that "just-applied" look all day and all night long. This lightweight and long-lasting formula grants a dewy finish and works hard to make sure your makeup stays flawless. Spray away and your dewy skin will last from day to night. Plump up the hydration! This finish is ideal for those looking to nourish dry skin and keep skin radiant and moisturized. With its long-lasting formula, Dewy Finish Makeup Setting Spray works to keep your skin looking lustrous, while leaving a poreless smooth face behind. This sheer and smooth dewy spray is the finishing touch to your beauty routine that you need to add to your makeup bag ASAP. WHAT IT DOES:. Lightweight, long-lasting formula. Dewy fresh glow finish. Keeps makeup looking flawless with that "just-applied" look from day to night. HOW TO USE:. It's as easy as 1-2-3! Simply shake, spray and set! .Hold .the spray .8-10 inches .away .from face, close eyes .and spray in downward motion 3 times to cover entire face. Let dry .before heading out with your flawless complexion. .. PRO TIP:. Spray on your foundation brush before smoothing in foundation for an even application .. Cruelty-Free and PETA certified. Vegan formula (no animal-derived ingredient or by-product) . Web ID: 3324585.