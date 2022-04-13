NYX Professional Makeup

Makeup Setting Spray

$9.49

Plump up your look with our new setting spray that is drippin' in 5 electrolytes + vitamin. Formulated with Aloe, Magnesium, Zinc, Citric Acid, and Biotin, the supercharged formula provides up to 24Hr makeup extension, and an all day plumping look. Skin instantly feels hydrated and looks moisturized all day. And yas queen the lightweight formula is vegan & cruelty-free too! Brought to you by NYX Professional Makeup. How to use: Drench your skin in electrolytes and vitamins ! Hold six to eight inches away from face. Use after applying makeup or throughout the day.