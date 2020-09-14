Makeup Revolution

Makeup Revolution Revolution X Friends Rachel Palette

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Details "It's Like All My Life Everyone's Told Me, 'You're A Shoe! You're A Shoe! You're A Shoe!" The Revolution x Friends Rachel Palette features an array of 9 neutral shades to help you create Rachel's signature makeup looks. Plus, for those days you don't want to be a shoe (Friends enthusiasts, you'll know what they mean!) Add a vibrant pop of pink color or some shimmer to your look. Makeup Revolution guarantee you'll never want to take a break from this palette! Encased in an easy, transportable square compact, with the iconic Friends sofa on the cover, this palette is perfect to keep for yourself or gift to a fellow Friends fan. Cruelty Free