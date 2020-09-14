Makeup Revolution

Makeup Revolution Revolution X Friends Phoebe Palette

"Something is wrong with the left phalange." The Revolution x Friends Phoebe Palette features an array of 9 neutral shades to help you create Phoebe's 90's inspired makeup look.Plus, for those days you may be bumping into your old Scientist love flame or adopting your Princess Consuela persona (Friends enthusiasts, you'll know what they mean!) add a pop of coral or some shimmer to take your look to a "Oh actually, no, I look good." level. Encased in an easy, transportable square compact, with the iconic Friends taxi on the cover, this palette is perfect to keep for yourself or gift to a fellow Friends fan. Cruelty Free