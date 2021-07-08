Makeup Revolution

Makeup Revolution Conceal & Glow Foundation

This buildable coverage foundation has been pumped with brightening Vitamin C plus light reflecting pearl particles for the ultimate skin-loving, radiant finish. Simply blend over the complexion and watch your skin appear effortlessly illuminated, brightened and gorgeously glowing all day long. For the best results: Following your skincare routine (we love the Vitamin C collection!), prime the skin with Fix & Glow Primer. Leave to sink into the skin for a couple of seconds before applying your shade of Conceal & Glow Foundation with your tool of choice. Build your coverage to suit your preference. For extra glow, finish with your favourite highlighter and fix in place with the Fix & Glow Fixing Spray.