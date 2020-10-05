Honest Beauty

Makeup Remover Wipes With Grape Seed & Olive Oils

$6.99

Daily facial wipes to lift away makeup, dirt and excess oil Infused with grape seed and olive oils Good for all skin types, even sensitive skin Travel-friendly, clean beauty on the go MADE WITHOUT: Parabens, Phthalates, Silicones, Synthetic fragrances Cruelty Free Dermatologist Tested & Hypoallergenic Skincare 101: remove makeup daily. No matter where you are or how late you're up, a clean slate at the end of the day is an essential step toward healthy, happy skin. Infused with a blend of grape seed and olive oils, our time-saving facial wipes lift away makeup, dirt and oil without over drying skin. Tips: No time to rinse? No problem. These makeup remover wipes will still leave you feeling fresh and clean.