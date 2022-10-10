HUONUL

Makeup Vanity Mirror With Lights

$39.99 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

Built in 21 LED bulbs; HUONUL makeup mirror provides a good brightness for makeup; dim or brighten up the lights with a long pressing of touch screen switch 2X,3X,10X magnification modes; lighted makeup mirror has 3 panels magnifying and wide-angle viewing; see clearly your face and make a flawless makeup, suitable for desk makeup and handheld use Dual power supply; makeup mirror with lights powered by USB charging cable or 4xAAA batteries; USB cable included, Charger and batteries not included Adjustable degree rotation & touch control; adjust the mirror as per the suitable viewing angle you wish, easy and convenient touch switch, easily control the LED makeup mirror when doing makeup Top gift for women; birthday gift, Valentine's Day gift, Mother’s Day gifts, Christmas gifts for teen girls, family, wife, or girlfriend, or another special day gift; Customer first; we can help if you have any issues with your purchase