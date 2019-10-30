Curél

Makeup Cleansing Gel

$20.00

It is particularly important for dry, sensitive skin to be cleansed thoroughly and yet gently in order to preserve skin's ceramide levels and maintain a healthy moisture barrier. Curél Makeup Cleansing Gel was designed specifically for dry, sensitive skin and gently removes makeup from deep within the pores without stripping the skin of hydration. It thoroughly cleanses away makeup and sebum while protecting skin's natural ceramides from being washed off the skin. ''double cleansing'' is a Japanese cleansing routine that involves a two-step process using two different types of cleaners, one after the other. Benefits:#1 skincare brand in Japan for sensitive skin Formulated with ceramide care system pH balanced Fragrance-freeColorant-free