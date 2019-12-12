ZOREYA

Makeup Brushes Set 15pc

$16.99

High quality makeup brushes, smooth application, and comes with a exquisite box. Ideal for Mother's Day gifts Great for all types of makeup: blush, blending, contouring, shading, highlighting, eye shadow, eyebrow, concealer, and more High quality travel makeup pouch designed for protecting, storing and assorting all brushes Silky soft, smooth hair brushes designed for makeup artists and professional cosmetic use but also for amateurs 12 months warranty with responsive and friendly customer service USpicy 32 piece essential makeup brushes set is a set of premium quality makeup brushes for Cosmetics professionals, but equally handy for everyday use and people who are learning the Art of makeup. This unique brush set is great for: fan, powder, blush, angled contour, eye shadow, medium Concealer, blending, large shading, nose shading, lip, angled eye shadow, small blending, short eye shadow, small fan, small eyebrow, small Concealer, eyeliner, lash, sponge eye shadow, eyebrow, eyelash brush.