L'Oreal Paris

Makeup Brow Stylist Definer Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil

$6.79

Brow Stylist Definer makes the art of the brow easy. Shape brows with this ultra-fine tip pencil - a perfect tool to draw tiny brow hairs and shape brows for a well-defined look. Mechanical and retractable pencil with spoolie brush for combing and blending the perfect brow. Packaging may vary. What you receive may not be what is reflected on site.Ultra-fine Tip Mechanical Pencil and Spoolie Draws Tiny Brow Hairs Precisely Defines and Easily Blends Waterproof Start with clean, brushed brows. Using the Ultra-fine tip pencil, draw the outline of your brow shape. Fill in the gap with light feathered strokes. Comb up following your arch shape using the soft blending brush for a more defined look. Warning: Eye cosmetics in a scratched, infected or irritated eye and scratches from cosmetic eye applicators can lead to eye damage, and in extreme cases, even blindness. If your eye is scratched, stop using all eye cosmetics and go to an ophthalmologist immediately. Never apply this product in a moving vehicle.