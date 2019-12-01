Boscia

Makeup-breakup Cool Cleansing Oil

$32.00 $22.40

Size:150ml | Product Packaging:New_packaging Product Description DESCRIPTION: An extremely gentle way to deep cleanse, this refreshing cleansing oil dissolves impurities and makeup while decongesting pores without leaving an oily residue. Jojoba leaf, a powerful antioxidant, combats free radical damage while it nourishes and protects skin to prevent premature aging, and willowherb, a unique anti-irritant, helps to calm skin inflammation and reduce visible redness and irritation. INGREDIENTS: Cetyl Ethylhexanoate, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Polyglyceryl-10 Diisostearate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, PEG-20 Glyceryl Triisostearate, Glyceryl Behenate/Eicosadioate, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Camellia Oleifera Leaf Extract, Corallina Officinalis Extract, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Extract, Epilobium Angustifolium Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract, Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Extract, Ocimum Sanctum Leaf Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Flower Extract, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Solanum Melongena (Eggplant) Fruit Extract, Water/Aqua/Eau, Coccinia Indica Fruit Extract, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Melia Azadirachta Flower Extract, Melia Azadirachta Leaf Extract, Isostearic Acid, Menthol, Butylene Glycol, Tocopheryl Acetate. Please refer to the ingredient list shown on your product for the most up-to-date information. Brand Story Plants are the secret to our skincare success. We're revolutionizing beauty routines around the world with products that are made for play and meant to be shared. Trust us, your skin wants in on the fun.