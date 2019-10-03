Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Catrice
Makeup Artist Katie Jane Hughes Predicts 2020’s Biggest Beauty Trends
£8.69
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Glam & Doll False Lashes Mascara
Need a few alternatives?
L'Oreal Paris
L'oréal Voluminous Original Mascara
$8.99
$6.29
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
L'Oreal Paris
Unlimited Length And Lift Mascara
$8.50
from
Amazon
BUY
COVERGIRL
Exhibitionist Mascara
$7.94
from
Walmart
BUY
Tarte
Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
$23.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Catrice
Catrice
The Ultimate Chrome Collection Eyeshadow Palette
$8.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Catrice
Generation Plump & Shine Lip Gloss
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Catrice
Konturpalette
€4.95
from
dm
BUY
Catrice
X Eman Cheeky Blush Palette
$11.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
NARS
Blush
$30.00
$25.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
NYX Professional Makeup
Transylvania Soft Matte Lip Cream
$6.50
from
Ulta
BUY
Tarte
Tarteist Pro Amazonian Clay Palette
$49.00
$36.75
from
Tarte
BUY
Haus Laboratories
Face Masque Armor Sticker
$25.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted