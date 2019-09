Hashtag Home

Makenna End Table

Bring mid-century style to your sofa’s side with this modern end table! Crafted of solid and manufactured wood in a semi-gloss painted finish, this table features a round tabletop on four flared dowel legs. An open lower shelf is great for displaying books or a basket of accessories, while gold-dipped feet add to its mod aesthetic. Measuring 24" H x 18" W x 18" D overall, this end table has a 22 lbs. weight capacity.