MakeMeChic

Argyle Print V Neck Sleeveless Sweater Vest Top

$21.99

Buy Now Review It

45% Viscose, 28% Polyester, 27% Nylon Hand Wash Only Fabric has some stretch Feature: v neck, plus size, argyle print, sleeveless Machine washable, handwash recommend Perfect for spring, fall, daily wear like holiday, going out, weekend, dating, party, school Size:Please refer to the size chart below before ordering Size Chart: Large Plus: Shoulder: 16.7", Bust: 41.7", Length: 26.6" X-Large Plus: Shoulder: 17.3", Bust: 44.1", Length: 27.2" XX-Large Plus: Shoulder: 17.9", Bust: 46.5", Length: 27.8" 3X-Large Plus: Shoulder: 18.5", Bust: 48.8", Length: 28.3"