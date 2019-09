Tabitha Eve

Make-up Remover Cloth Rounds - Set Of 3, 5 Or 10

Simple and soft organic cotton make-up rounds for removing make-up naturally without the need for disposable wet wipes. These absorbant pads are handsewn from two layers of organic cotton, with a layer of naturally antibacterial bamboo towelling on one side to aid with make-up and grime removal when cleansing. They feel really soft and replace the need for single-use wet wipes and/or cotton wool pads.