Make Up For Ever

Make-up Forever Pro Bronze Fusion 25i Cinnamon 11g

£28.50

Buy Now Review It

At Indulge Beauty

Apply the powder with a Kabuki brush for an ultra-natural result PRO TIP Choose your way to apply PRO BRONZE FUSION: For a golden glow, apply a small layer of product in sweeping strokes, starting from the centre of the face to the outside edges Apply less powder around the eye contour For a healthy glow, apply the powder only on the upper cheekbones, up to the browbone, forehead, chin and bridge of the nose