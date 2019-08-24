SAY HALO to an iridescent, multi-faceted glow with NEW Almay Make Them Jelly Hi-Lite, your new favorite blush highlighter! Use solo to highlight the high points of your face: cheekbones, cupid's bow and bridge of nose or apply to collarbones and shoulders to make them pop. The Almay Make Them Jelly Hi-Lite is a buildable highlight for customize level of radiance: mix with moisturizer or primer for an all-over glow or add to foundation for a customized radiance.How to use:Use solo to highlight the high points of your face: cheekbones, and bridge of nose. Mix with moisturizer or primer for an all-over glow. Add to foundation for a customized glow.