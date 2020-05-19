Wildflower

Make Me Melt Drip Candles

Turn up the heat in your bedroom with the Make Me Melt Drip Candles. Clean-burning and unscented, drip them over your partners skin for a new sensation unlike anything they have felt before. Specifically designed for contact with human skin, the closer you hold the candle, the hotter then sensation. Cooled wax peels off easily. Each candle has an estimated burn time of 5 to 7 hours, giving you plenty of play time! Comes with 4 candles - black, blue, purple and red. Size: 6" x 0.8" x 0.8" Material: Paraffin Wax *Warning - product can be very hot when in use. Avoid sensitive areas- eyes, nose and mouth.