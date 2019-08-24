Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
e.l.f. Cosmetics

Make Me Matte! Foundation Adjuster

$8.00
At e.l.f. Cosmetics
Not to be confused with a setting powder, this loose powder is designed to be mixed into foundations or tinted moisturizers to give any product a matte finish.
Featured in 1 story
8 E.L.F. Products You Didn't Know Existed
by Mi-Anne Chan