Hachette Book Group

Make It Scream, Make It Burn

Written by Leslie Jamison—an essayist who has been compared to Joan Didion and Susan Sontag—Make It Scream, Make It Burn is a collection of fourteen essays loosely about longing and obsession. Her unique style blends memoir with literary criticism, reporting, and cultural history, and it’s can’t-put-it-down good.