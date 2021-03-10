e.l.f. Cosmetics

What is it: A limited-edition lip-plumping gloss that adds a tint of red hot salsa color for a fiery pout Why we love: Lip-plumping formula for fuller-looking lips Delivers a hint of red-hot color with high-shine finish Hydrating formula leaves lips feeling soft and nourished Can be worn alone or on top of lip color for an extra pop Key Ingredients: Vitamin E - Nourishes and softens lips Coconut Oil - Soothes and hydrates Limited quantities available. Limit of 2 per order. It’s the e.l.f. x Chipotle collection you didn’t know you were craving. Customize your makeup looks the same way you customize your go-to Chipotle order. And remember, it’s okay to be a little extra! This lip-plumping gloss will have your pout looking extra spicy with a tint of red-hot salsa color. The high-shine formula also delivers a mild-yet-alluring tingling sensation, making your lips feel fuller, soothed, and hydrated. In conclusion, you’ll look fire. All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. All skincare is also free from sulfates. All e.l.f. products are cruelty free and vegan. #82331