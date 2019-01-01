Langley Street

Makayla Tv Stand

$286.89 $132.77

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Whether you're setting the foundation for a turn-of-the-century-tinged entertainment space or just injecting your transitional environment with a touch of mid-century style, this understated TV stand is sure to tie living room or den together in style. Featuring a clean-lined, boxy design founded on a splayed base, this TV stand brings a bit of modern flair to any environment, while the crisp white frame and contrasting walnut-finished details bring a bit of visual intrigue to the piece.