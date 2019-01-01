Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Makartt
Makartt Coffin Nails Clear Ballerina Nail Tips Full Cover Acrylic False Nails 10 Sizes
$20.99
$7.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Featured in 1 story
The Halloween Makeup To Order Now
by
Anna Gray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Julep
Julep Stick It To Me Oxygen Bonding Base Coat
$14.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Orly
Orly® Nail Polish Lacquer White Tips - 0.6 Fl Oz
$6.39
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
IBD
5 Second Brush On Nail Glue
$4.19
from
Sally Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
J. Hannah
Nail Polish
$19.00
from
The Line
BUY
More from Nails
DETAILS
Hudson + Bleecker
Grotta Jetsetter Train Case
$60.00
from
Revolve
BUY
DETAILS
Deborah Lippmann
Supervixen Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish Set
$24.00
$16.80
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
J. Hannah
Nectar Nail Polish
$19.00
from
J. Hannah
BUY
DETAILS
Essie
Summer Trend Nail Polish Collection
$8.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Makeup
Beauty
7 Makeup Looks To Help You Stand Out At Your Graduation
It's finally time for graduation, and you've worked hard for this moment. You've endured late nights writing papers, 8 a.m. classes, and three-hour
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
MAC & Benefit Are Making It
So
Easy To Support Planned P...
With the Trump Administration and states like Alabama and Georgia never not proposing rules that could signal the end of abortion access in America as we
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
How To Look Like The Best Version Of Yourself On Your Wedding Day
You spent four months trying to nail down a wedding venue that feels like home (before eventually settling on your own backyard), then three more on the
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted