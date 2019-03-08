FREE SHIPPING IN THE US
MAJORELLE
- White cotton lawn
- Matelassé-smocked high neck
- Feminine harlequin charm
More sizes will be available in August, please email hello@merlettenyc.com to be added to our waitlist, and notified about our restock.
Product Details:
- Smocked bodice
- Full sleeves
- Unlined
- Composition: 100% cotton lawn
- Pullover
Model wears a size Small and is 5'11"
Item Measurements (Inches) XS S M L
Length (from high point shoulder to hem) 24 24.5 25 25.5
Shoulder Width 16 16.5 17 17.5
Sleeve Length 25.5 26 26.5 27