Merlette

Majorelle Blouse

$380.00
At Merlette
FREE SHIPPING IN THE US MAJORELLE - White cotton lawn - Matelassé-smocked high neck - Feminine harlequin charm   More sizes will be available in August, please email hello@merlettenyc.com to be added to our waitlist, and notified about our restock.   Product Details: - Smocked bodice - Full sleeves - Unlined - Composition: 100% cotton lawn - Pullover  Model wears a size Small and is 5'11" Item Measurements (Inches) XS S M L Length (from high point shoulder to hem) 24 24.5 25 25.5 Shoulder Width 16 16.5 17 17.5 Sleeve Length 25.5 26 26.5 27  
