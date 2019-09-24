Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Victoria's Secret

Major Lashes Full Volume Mascara

$14.00
At Victoria's Secret
Get the full-on, inky-black lashes of your fantasies with this Angel-approved formula. Adds instant volume and length for a dramatic, runway-ready look. More
Featured in 1 story
The Beauty Breakdown From The 2018 VS Fashion Show
by Thatiana Diaz