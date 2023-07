Yitty

Major Label Smoothing Cross-front Bralette

$49.95

Buy Now Review It

At Fabletics

Inspired by a glitch in the Matrix, the Dover Dress features a warped velvet felted print in royal blue and black. Christine is 5'7" and wears a size XS. The Dover Dress is made from 95% nylon 5% spandex velvet flocked mesh.