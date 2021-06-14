PATRICK TA

Major Headlines – Double-take Cream + Powder Blush Duo

Exquisitely housed in a sleek, slimline compact, Patrick Ta’s Major Headlines – Double-Take Cream + Powder Blush Duo unites two complementary shades of cream and powder blush to lend your skin a bespoke glow. Bestowing full, bold colour for a sexy, flawless flush, the cream diffuses seamlessly to lend a dewy hint-of-tint that can be effortlessly layered to increase the shade’s intensity – great if you want a just pinched-your-cheeks flush, while the powder applies like a dream and ‘dissolves’ upon contact to guarantee a ‘second skin’ effect without a tell-tale chalky finish. Boasting biomimetic pigments that mirror the skin's ceramide structure and ensure adhesion, while micronised pigments in the powder, alongside treated mica grant a luminous effect (without a trace of shimmer). With four colourways to choose from, take your pick from ‘She’s So LA’ (warm bronze and soft tan), ‘She’s That Girl’ (rosy pink and fuzzy peach), ‘Oh She’s Different’ (rosy red and warm, pinky coral) and ‘Do We Know Her?’ (hot, poppy orange and soft coral).