Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
PATRICK TA
Major Glow Shes Extra Duo
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A limited-edition evening clutch essential to keep you cool, calm, and glowing all night long.
More from PATRICK TA
PATRICK TA
Major Brow Shaping Wax
£20.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
PATRICK TA
Major Brow Shaping Wax
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
PATRICK TA
Major Glow On The Go
$35.00
from
Sephora
BUY
PATRICK TA
Major Glow On The Go
C$45.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted