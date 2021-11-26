Patrick Ta Beauty

Major Glow On The Go Trio

$75.00 $52.00

Patrick Ta Beauty

YOU'LL NEVER HAVE TO GO WITHOUT YOUR MAJOR GLOW THIS SEASON WITH THIS LIMITED EDITION SET OF ALL 3 BEST SELLING BODY OILS IN A TRAVEL-FRIENDLY SIZE, PERFECT FOR SLIPPING INTO YOUR CLUTCH AND GETTING THAT GLOW ON THE GO. Luxurious body oil with a unforgettable signature scent. Spray all over for skin that’s moisturized and illuminated with a warm glow. Application Spray all over for skin that’s moisturized and illuminated with a warm glow. Benefits / Features Stabilized Vitamin C: Absorbs into the skin and supports a more youthful appearance. Olive Oil & Squalane: Moisturize, smooth the skin, and give off a healthy glow without greasiness. Cruelty Free | Paraben Free