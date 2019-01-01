Patrick Ta Beauty

Major Glow Highlighting Mist

A fine-mist highlighter spray for the face and body, designed to fall naturally and seamlessly onto the skin for a light-catching glow.Highlighted Ingredients: - Transparent Pearl Blend: Creates a multifaceted, light-reflecting luster.- Hydrophobic Emollient Blend: Allows even coverage and lasting wear.- Argan and Lavender Oils: Prime and nourish the skin, and add a glossy shine. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: A highlighter with an editorial twist. This fine, pearlescent mist seamlessly hits the high points of the face to create a flawless, transparent glow. Mist onto the cheekbones, collarbones, décolletéanywhere you want the eyes to travel.