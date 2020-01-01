Patrick Ta Beauty

Major Glow Body Oil

$52.00

A luxuriously scented pearlescent body oil designed to moisturize and illuminate the skin with an otherworldly glow.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, CombinationSkincare Concerns: Dryness, RednessFormulation: OilHighlighted Ingredients:- Stabilized Vitamin C: Absorbs into the skin and supports a more youthful appearance.- Vitamin E & Magnolia Bark Extract: Defend the skin from free radical damage, and help the skin glow.- Olive Oil & Squalane: Moisturize, smooth the skin, and give off a healthy glow without greasiness.Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: Inspired by the flawless, next-to-naked looks Patrick creates for his editorial clients, this fragrant body oil contains shimmering, multifaceted pearls to give your skin a rich, muliti-dimensional glow, while the nourishing, anti-oxidant packed formula helps to keep skin radiant from within.The fragrance is luminous, sweet, and indulgent, with notes of jasmine, white musk, and saffron. Patricks signature scent never fails to turn heads.