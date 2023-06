PillowtalkDerm

Major Fade Hyper Serum

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At PillowtalkDerm

A dynamic hydrating and brightening serum that helps to fade discoloration, improves uneven skin tone and has an immediate glowing effect. Use this twice daily to help treat dark spots and instantly brighten your complexion. Suitable for all skin types and skin tones, cruelty-free, fragrance-free, non-irritating, clinically tested.