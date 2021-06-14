PATRICK TA

Available in four neutral shades, Patrick Ta's Major Dimension Precision Gel Liner boasts the glide and coverage of a liquid with the ease of a pencil. Full coverage from the first swipe, this creamy gel liner delivers richly concentrated pigment that sets to a bullet-proof finish. Think: impressive colour payoff and extended wear... With an easy to use twist-up design (no need to rummage for a sharpener in the depths of your make up bag...), this sleek gel liner comes in Patrick Ta's signature gold-toned packaging that looks as luxe as it feels to apply. Ideal for accentuating and defining your eyes, the 'Cream' shade achieves a bright, wide-awake look while the 'Black' tone helps you emulate a classic cat eye and the 'Deep Bronze' and 'Rich Brown' colourways grant an intense smoulder.