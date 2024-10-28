PATRICK TA

Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner

$27.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Slip into instant style. Low-key vibes in a high-key silhouette, meet The City Stripe Midi Dress. This relaxed midi-length bias-cut slip dress features a flattering V-neckline at both the front and back. Made with 66% Viscose and 34% REPREVE® recycled polyester. Wear solo or layer up with jackets, cardigans, or shirts for all year round style. The viscose in this garment comes from an FSC-certified supplier who has been audited and assessed as being at low risk, or has taken substantive action to eliminate known risk of sourcing rayon and viscose from ancient and endangered forests by CanopyStyle.