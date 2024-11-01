PATRICK TA

Major Dimension Eye Illusion Eyeshadow Duos

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Details With the same look and feel as our best-selling T-Shirt Bra, our Core Microfiber T-Shirt Bra is soft, sleek, and features a caged back. Underwire bra Lightly lined High-shine microfiber Caged back Rose gold-tone X charm at center front Adjustable logo straps Hook-and-eye back closure Rose gold-tone hardware Cup, Body, Wing: 74% Nylon, 26% Elastane; Center Front: 76% Nylon, 24% Elastane; Cup Lining: 100% Polyester Hand wash cold, do not wring, do not tumble dry, line dry Imported #SavageXFenty