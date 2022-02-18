PATRICK TA

Major Brow Shaping Wax

What it is: An innovative defining wax that will maximize the shape of your brows. Highlighted Ingredients: - Growth Peptides: Support healthy new growth. - Glycerine and Olive Oil: Condition, soften, and protect the brows and skin. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. What Else You Need to Know: Strong yet flexible, a few upward strokes of this formula tames and sets even the most stubborn brows into a perfectly pushed-up, feathered, and full look. Patrick's technique: "For that full, brushed-up look I've been doing, I start by really wetting the product before picking it up with my spoolie. Then I comb the product through the brows, brushing upwards, making sure each hair is thoroughly coated and wet. Let the product dry down for a second, just enough to get tacky, then use the handle of your spoolie to press the hair into place in an upward motion, "laminating" the brows against the skin. You can then gently brush through and shape them as you want. The great thing about this formula is that it's strong, but not stiff or crunchy, and you can just brush through and reshape throughout the day."