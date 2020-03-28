Costa Farms

Majesty Palm Tree

The Majesty Palm's lush, dark green foliage works well with most color schemes, and the palm's classic texture allows it to naturally fit in most home-decor styles Use palms to break up a section of blank wall, to fill an empty corner, to soften the edges of windows or furniture, or act as a living sculpture at the end of a side table Grows best near an East or West window. Water when the top couple inches of the soil are dry Height at shipping is approximately 3-feet (36 Inches) tall, measured from the bottom of the pot to the top of the plant Ships in a lightweight, 10-inch decor planter; made from a 100% recyclable #5 material. To avoid water spillage, this container does not have holes Authentic Costa Farms brand plants are grown in premium soil with slow release fertilizer and have the Costa Farms logo on the pots. Look for ships from and sold by to ensure you’re getting Costa Farms brand premium plants. The Majesty Palm’s lush, dark green foliage works well with most color schemes, and the palm's classic texture allows it to naturally fit in most home-decor styles. Use palms to break up a section of blank wall, to fill an empty corner, to soften the edges of windows or furniture, or act as a living sculpture at the end of a side table. This plant prefers bright light, an east or west facing window. Water when the top couple inches of the soil are dry (about once a week) and be sure all excess water drains away. If the container does not have holes, use approximately two to three cups of water, adjust as needed for your environment. Do not let the plant sit in water or overly soggy soil. The height at shipping is approximately 3-Feet tall, measured from the bottom of the pot to the top of the plant. The Majesty Palm ships in a lightweight, 10-inch decor pot; made from a 100% recyclable #5 material. To avoid water spillage, this container does not have holes. The Majesty Palm is a slow to moderate grower depending on its environment and is hardy in USDA Zones 9b-11. Give it a boost during the warm months