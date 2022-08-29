VUSH

Majesty 2

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Bow down to the queen, Vush the Majesty the 2nd. She's the new and improved Vush Majesty and she's ready for her coronation to become the new ruler of your world. Featured in a music video from the rap queen herself, Cardi B, Vush the Majesty 2 contains 5 varying levels of intensity and 10 different vibration patterns for you to customise your self-loving experience. With a silicone body and waterproof capabilities, she's been designed for all queens - whether that's solo, with a partner or to amp up your showering experience. How does Vush The Majesty 2 work? A wand vibrator that can be used any way you like, it's simple to switch between modes by pressing the plus or minus button depending on what kind of intensity vibration you prefer. What comes in the Vush Majesty 2 box? 1 x Majesty Wand Vibrator 1 x USB Charging Cable 1 x User Manual 1 x Discreet Vush Packaging Box What makes Vush The Majesty 2 so good? 5 varying levels and 10 different patterns Compact design that targets your clitoris and labia High-quality silicone body Can be used on any erogenous zone Designed in Australia What are the features of Vush The Majesty? USB Rechargeable Easy to clean 100% Waterproof Max noise 60db Product Size: 195mm x 69mm x 47.8mm 120 minutes charge time 120 minutes use time Please note, products from the Sex category do not fall under our 90 day returns policy for hygiene and safety reasons. We will not accept returns on these items for change of mind reasons, even if the item is unused.