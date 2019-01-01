Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Majestic Pure
Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub With Lychee Essential Oil
$31.50
$12.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
All-natural pink himalayan scrub for smoother winter skin.
Featured in 1 story
Amazon's Best Black Friday Beauty Deals
by
Kelsey Castañon
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Harry's
Harry's Shiso Body Wash
$6.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Palmer's
Palmer's Body And Face Lotion For Men
$5.29
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
La Fresh
Travel Lite Antiperspirant Wipes For Women
$2.49
from
Birchbox
BUY
DETAILS
Susanne Kaufmann
Rose Oil
$73.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
More from Majestic Pure
DETAILS
Majestic Pure
Himalayan Salt Body Scrub With Lychee Essential Oil
$13.98
$11.18
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Majestic Pure
Himalayan Salt Body Scrub With Lychee Essential Oil
$18.50
$13.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Majestic Pure
Brown Sugar Body Scrub For Cellulite And Exfoliation
$12.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Majestic Pure
Himalayan Salt Body Scrub With Lychee Essential Oil
$28.00
$12.98
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Body Care
DETAILS
Uncle Bud's
Hemp After Sunburn Soother
$10.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
gold bond
Ultimate Healing Hand And Body Lotion
$7.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Jergens
Soothing Aloe Refreshing Moisturizer
$4.19
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Hawaiian Tropic
Lime Coolada After Sun Moisturizer
$8.16
$6.92
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Beauty
Beauty
14 Coordinate Tattoos That Will Remind You Of Your Happy Place
If you're in search of a meaningful tattoo design that makes the pain worthwhile, we've got just the one: a coordinate tattoo. A quick scroll through
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Sophie Turner Says Goodbye To Sansa Stark With Brand-New Bangs
Ever since we were first introduced to Sophie Turner a decade ago as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, the actress has only ever experimented with her hair
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Perfect Wedding-Day Scent For Every Type Of Bride
Choosing the right perfume is one of the more intimate details of planning a wedding. Sure, it can't be captured in an Instagram Story the way your first
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted