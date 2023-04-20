Maje x Éliou

Maje X Éliou Hoop Earrings

$195.00

At Maje

To coincide with the new “Tropical Purple” capsule, Maje and éliou have designed a collection of tailor-made jewellery to dress up and add a twist to the season’s essential looks. An exclusive collaboration inspired by long summer days and sprinkled with a playful touch. Each piece in the collection is unique, handcrafted in Miami, and reflects the vision of the vision of éliou’s designers: to design artisanal pieces that tell a story and which everyone can appropriate in their own way. Adorned with a shell pendant surrounded by small mother-of-pearl beads, these gold-plated hoop earrings will be the dazzling finishing touch to your summer outfits. Entirely handmade, they will accessorise and give a personal touch to a more sober and elegant evening look as easily as a colourful and original daytime look. Discover all the products from this exclusive collaboration, including necklaces that can be worn layered together and coloured bead earrings. Ref: MFABI00882