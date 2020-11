Clare V. x Anthropologie

Maisonette Dessert Plate

Perfect for the *francophile* at heart, this dinnerware collection - designed by Clare V. in collaboration with Anthropologie - offers a charming touch to your tablescape. **About Clare V. for Anthropologie**Expressing a casual summer story imbued with French sentiment, Clare V. for Anthropologie is one of our most exciting collaborations of the season. Inspired by the life and artwork of Pablo Picasso when he resided in Cannes with his wife Jacqueline Roque, as well as Clares own summer holidays on le de R, each piece of home dcor embraces a bold, personal style infused with *un charme franais* that is simply irresistible.