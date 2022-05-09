Maison Margiela

Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace Candle165g

$85.00

Each of Maison Margiela’s Replica fragrances are designed to evoke a memory of a particular place and time – this candle conjures up imagery of cosy evenings warming by a crackling fireplace in the French Alps, while it snows on the slopes outdoors. A perfect scent to light up winter nights, its cashmeran and orange flower notes add a warmth that contrasts against the cool aroma of pepper and clove. 165g Top Notes: Pink Pepper, Clove Mid Notes: Cashmeran, Orange Flower 52 Hour Burn Time Also Available as a Fragrance Please note that candles may melt in transit to warmer countries overseas. We are not liable for any damages caused. Please contact our customer service team at +44 (0)333 323 7728 or email info@endclothing.com for full details.