Native Union

Maison Kitsume Airpods Case

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Neiman Marcus

Re-imagining everyday carry with Maison Kitsuné. Bring a pop of color and character to your AirPods with a case crafted with smooth silicone. Finished with Maison Kitsuné's iconic 'Fox Head' logo. Compatibility: AirPods Gen 1, AirPods Gen 2. Approx. 1.93"W x 0.98"D x 2.32"T. Imported.