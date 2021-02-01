Kinn Studio

Maison Gold Oval Locket Necklace (10k Gold)

Home is where the heart is. This is a blank oval locket that opens with a snap clasp to place your favorite photo of your mom, dog, you name it. Wear it as a blank or get it engraved with your signature letter. This locket pendant will be your have-forever family heirloom. This locket comes with the 14k solid gold rolo chain. If you're looking for a bolder piece, check out the locket with the box chain here.