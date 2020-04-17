Voluspa

At Anthropologie

Style No. 57212961; Color Code: 095 Exclusively curated for Anthropologie, this giftable set of candles transport you to a dreamy respite from the comfort of your own home. Italian Bellini: Ripe peaches and sweet pitted apricots are muddled with sugar then mixed into prosecco. (FRESH) Laguna: Warm Santa Ana winds meet the velvet sand and salty seas of the Pacific. (FRESH) Saijo Persimmon: Gourmet Japanese fruit layered over a peach and red currant base. (FRESH) About Voluspa Over twenty years ago, entrepreneurs Troy and Traci Arntsen began creating scented candles right in their home kitchen. Today, they own and operate Voluspa, an internationally renowned home fragrance label beloved for their signature coconut wax blends and luxurious packaging. For the best burn experience, keep the following in mind: The first time you light your candle, allow it to burn until the wax pool melts all the way to the edge; for a larger candle, this may take several hours. Wax has "memory," so if it is extinguished with a partial pool, that will prevent a full, even pool from forming in the future. Trim your wick each time you light the candle, removing any "bloom" from the previous burn. We recommend lighting a wick that is 1/4-1/2" in length. Ensure that your candle is placed on a heat-safe surface. Do not allow wick trimmings, dust, or other materials to accumulate in the wax pool. To ensure safety and longevity, be sure to check the bottom of your candle for additional instructions, including details on when to discontinue use. Set of three 50-hour burn time per candle Coconut wax Glass vessels USA Dimensions 5.5 oz. 3.75"H, 2.75" diameter