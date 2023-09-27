Maison Crivelli

Maison Crivelli Discovery Set 10 X 1.5ml

The MECCA view This discovery set presents the perfect opportunity to discover Maison Crivelli's creations, or to let a loved one discover them. The set contains 1.5 ml samples of the 10 eau de parfum in our collection. Each creation has its own inspiration and a very different olfactory signature from our other scents, making this an original present in which each fragrance is a surprise in itself. Set includes Absinthe Boréale EDP 1.5ml Bois Datchaï EDP 1.5ml Citrus Batikanga EDP 1.5ml Fleur Diamantine EDP 1.5ml Iris Malikhân EDP 1.5ml Lys Sølaberg EDP 1.5ml Osmanthe Kodoshan EDP 1.5ml Papyrus Moléculaire EDP 1.5ml Rose Saltifolia EDP 1.5ml Santal Volcanique EDP 1.5ml Made without Phthalates. Usage Spray the perfume onto a blotter or directly onto your skin. Caution: Flammable until dry. Keep away from flames and heat. For external use only. Avoid spraying in eyes.