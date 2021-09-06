Maison Balzac

Maison Balzac La Chapelle Incense

£29.00

Maison Balzac is an expression of pure imagination through the creation of novel objects and a scented world. Inspired by the founder's childhood in the South of France, these Australian-made products make up a beautiful collection of colourful glassware, candles, incense, ceramics, incense and candle holders and more Since its debut in 2012, Maison Balzac’s collection has been coveted by the style-conscious for both its beauty as well as each product's elegant craftsmanship and design. Today, they work with artisans and perfumers in France, Japan, China and Australia and continue to make new objects and rituals to enchant the everyday The box holds approximately 50 incense sticks of impeccable quality, made on the Island of Awaji in Japan. Each sticks burns for 25 minutes Olfactive notes of sandalwood and frankincense