Urban Outfitters

Maisie Washed Cotton Tie-trim Duvet Cover

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Soft, crisp and perfectly worn-in, our Maisie duvet cover is made from our favorite washed cotton weave with tie-closure trim along bottom edge for a feminine touch that offers easy functionality to remove and toss in the wash. Duvet insert sold separately.