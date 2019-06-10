O&M

Maintain The Mane Conditioner

Which hair type is it good for?✔ Straight✔ Wavy✔ CurlyAn everyday conditioner rich in anti-oxidants for healthy hair.Key benefits:- Nourishes and revitalizes- Leaves hair hydrated and soft - Protects against color fadeIf you want to know more This is a perfect everyday gentle and nourishing conditioner to leave your locks looking their best. It can be used for all hair types and is safe for color-treated hair.What else you need to know: O&M is specially formulated for hairdressers by hairdressers to be safe and gentle whilst giving salon quality and performance. This product is free of triclosan, mit, propylene glycol, and gluten. It comes in recyclable packaging, is cruelty-free, and is approved by PETA.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.