Mainstays

Mainstays Tempered Glass And Metal Console Table Collection, Gold

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Accent your home decor with the Mainstays Tempered Glass and Metal Table. It has a beautiful top that is made of tempered glass. Use it in a dining room, bedroom, entryway, living room and elsewhere. This Mainstays table is designed to provide room decorative items and more. It is strong and sturdy. It features gold legs that are both decorative and durable. The Mainstays Tempered Glass and Metal Table coordinates easily with other room decor. It is a wonderful piece for adding a touch of sophistication and chic fashion to your living area. The slim profile makes it suitable for a variety of spaces.